Jakub Wójcik

Zmiany

Jakub Wójcik
Jakub Wójcik
  • Save
Zmiany typography calligraphy lettering
Download color palette

Nie bój się zmiany na lepsze (PL)
Don't be afraid of change for the better (EN)

Sharpie brushpen lettering.

Feel free to comment, critique, share your experience.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jakub Wójcik
Jakub Wójcik

More by Jakub Wójcik

View profile
    • Like