Daily Logo 006 - Three Peaks Brew

Daily Logo 006 - Three Peaks Brew company naming concept branding logo design
I craved a beer. I imagined what my badge would look like had started my own microbrewery. Moving strong on designing a logo a day.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
