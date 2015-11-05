WDCC - Rebrand

I had the opportunity to rebrand the Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce. The goal was to position the brand for a future of business with ties to a rich history in ag and manufacturing. It was a fantastic process that I was really engaged in. I'm very happy with the result and I can't wait to see it out in the world.

Their website launched today. @Patrick Benske did a killer job on the design. Go check him out, or the site at www.winklerchamber.com

Peep the 2x for some crisp lineup details.