Intro to Type Design: Glyphs Workshop

Intro to Type Design: Glyphs Workshop font type design type
I'm holding a two-day workshop in my hometown of Athens, GA where we'll take a look at the basics of type design through Glyphs. If you're a designer, letterer, calligrapher, illustrator, or someone just looking to get their type game on track, I’d love to have you there. Space is limited to 12 people.

More Details and Sign Up Here

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Type design through Fort Foundry.

