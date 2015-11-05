Placeit

Wine Bottle Label Mockup Template at a Restaurant

Placeit
Placeit
  • Save
Wine Bottle Label Mockup Template at a Restaurant online marketing tools bottle template bottle mockup online marketing visual marketing tools digital marketing web marketing mockup template mockup tools mockup generator wine template wine mockup
Download color palette

This is a stunning stock photo template that features a man pouring red wine on a crystal cup, but what really steals the spotlight is the label mockup on the side of the wine bottle. You can use this label mockup template to showcase your brand in context, just drop an image straight into the label and Placeit will create a compelling asset for your product branding. Try this wine bottle label mockup right away! See more Label Mockups here!

Placeit
Placeit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Placeit

View profile
    • Like