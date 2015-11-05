Seth Akkerman

The Akkermans!

When both members in a marriage are designers, you obviously need a website of your last name in addition to your individual portfolios.

Visit here: http://theakkermans.com/
Process here: http://www.sethakkerman.com/theakkermans.html

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
