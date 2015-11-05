🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So stocked that I finally can share this. This is a book I designed that humorously speaks about the inquietations of the modern man, from the relationships with women to the mundane things such as washing the dishes.
You can see the full project on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30505527/Faz-te-Homem