João Neves

Faz-te Homem

João Neves
João Neves
  • Save
Faz-te Homem lisbon portugal neves joao lettering
Download color palette

So stocked that I finally can share this. This is a book I designed that humorously speaks about the inquietations of the modern man, from the relationships with women to the mundane things such as washing the dishes.

You can see the full project on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30505527/Faz-te-Homem

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
João Neves
João Neves

More by João Neves

View profile
    • Like