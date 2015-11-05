Branding Mockup Featuring an Assortment of Stationery Items

This branding mockup is one of the best ways for you to showcase your business ideas within a wide variety of stationery items. This mockup features a pen, a flash drive, some business cards and an envelope among other things. Add an image to personalize this original template and see how your ideas come to life! This is definitely a great mockup to implement as a marketing tool because it will help you boost your visual campaign, so wait no more and make Placeit's mockups an essential asset of your marketing plan right away!