Perpetual Care logo

I had the privilege of designing a logo for a really lovely woman named Virginia. When people pass away, they often leave behind their beloved pets. With no one to care for them except extended family, most of these animals are sent to shelters or simply put down. But thanks to Perpetual Care, many of these pets now have a place to go. Each animal is given a warm place to sleep, along with a red heart to wear on their shiny new collar.
Her website will be mirroring her new branding in the distant future, but feel free to read more: http://www.perpetualcare.org/