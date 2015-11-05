Ryan Johnson

50 DAYS!

Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson
  • Save
50 DAYS! illustration wood-type christmas
Download color palette

Christmas is just around the corner! Had a lot of fun playing with these typefaces and ornaments from Hamilton Wood Type Foundry. I really love using their type on the letterpress and have a lot of respect for the company.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson

More by Ryan Johnson

View profile
    • Like