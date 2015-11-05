calber

50th anniversary

calber
calber
  • Save
50th anniversary cat city people cloud tree school type hand lettering overprint pattern illustration poster
Download color palette

::illustration bit of poster for FUHEM on its 50th anniversary. "Home to think, educate and transform" Debates on education and eco-social economy.

::you can see the entire poster here
and other works by calber

Don´t forget to press "like" and "share" if you like it ::for the love of it _or "follow me" for future updates :-)

calber
calber

More by calber

View profile
    • Like