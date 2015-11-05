Monocle 86 - "Breed Apart"

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am excited to share some illustrations I have in Monocle Magazine issue 86! This article about super fancy dog food. Full project tomorrow!
When I do editorial illustrations, I usually present my art director with a few pencil sketch concepts. This time, one sketch I was really gunning for was of a dog-poop with diamonds in it . . . but unfortunately they rejected that one. :(