Monocle 86 - "Breed Apart"

Monocle 86 - "Breed Apart" magazine dining waiter fancy monocle-magazine monocle editorial-illustration dog-food
I am excited to share some illustrations I have in Monocle Magazine issue 86! This article about super fancy dog food. Full project tomorrow!

When I do editorial illustrations, I usually present my art director with a few pencil sketch concepts. This time, one sketch I was really gunning for was of a dog-poop with diamonds in it . . . but unfortunately they rejected that one. :(

