Design Like a Boss

gravit design
Working on a new hero message for Gravit. Our product allows almost anyone to design the graphic content they need with a easy to use design platform that runs on the web. So a small business owner now can design his business card by themselves, therefore the heading "Design Like a Boss"

Sign up for free at http://gravit.io

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
