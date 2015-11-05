Joe Taylor

Light Up The Castle Logo 2

Joe Taylor
Joe Taylor
Hire Me
  • Save
Light Up The Castle Logo 2 illustration identity identity psd flat music band invite free freebie logo
Download color palette

Light up the castle Logo concept 2 I did the other day.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Joe Taylor
Joe Taylor
Designer, Developer & Identity Specialist
Hire Me

More by Joe Taylor

View profile
    • Like