Eric-Anthony Johnson

Slang Logo - Inks

Eric-Anthony Johnson
Eric-Anthony Johnson
  • Save
Slang Logo - Inks skateboard vector design graphic illustration bones drawing logo punk music rock band
Download color palette

Inked with Micron pens. Will have to fix it here and there before I move on. Suggestions / ideas welcome! :)

1201f48577c38cd75860c606fcfd8138
Rebound of
Slang Logo - Sketch
By Eric-Anthony Johnson
Eric-Anthony Johnson
Eric-Anthony Johnson

More by Eric-Anthony Johnson

View profile
    • Like