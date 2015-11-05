Barbara Janczak

Hello!

Hello! happy hello ball blue yellow dribble sun
Hello Dribble!
Thank you for having me and thank you @Rafał Staromłyński for an invitation;)
Since it's my debut at this page, I wanted to challenge myself a bit and try something I haven't try before. So here it is: my fist animation in AE!
Any feedback is very welcome;)

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
