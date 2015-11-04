Chris Gannon

SVG Twitter Broken Heart

SVG Twitter Broken Heart favourite break undo like heart broken twitter animation gsap svg
Resolution Independent Unliking™

I like Twitter's new Like animation but I thought it needed an unlike animation so I made both animations in SVG.

You can view the live interactive SVG on CodePen here:
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/zvJxOM/

Posted on Nov 4, 2015
Ganimator
