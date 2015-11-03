Joanna Newsom Mock

Trending designs to inspire you
For October's Twelve Months of Music mock I chose Joanna Newsom. The album Divers core concepts revolves around time, love and memory. I hope you dig my take on it.
I also rocked out a music mock during Elegant Seagulls Mocktober you can check out my mock here.