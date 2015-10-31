DA Logo Torn T-Shirt Print

Trending designs to inspire you
2 Colors T-shirt print that I've made 5 years ago for DA t-shirt contest. Some peoples wanted to buy this image as a printable file, so here it is.
You can get it here if you need: https://gum.co/da-torn
Or you can order T-shirt with this print on zazzle: https://www.zazzle.com/collections/deviantart-119599715290675326