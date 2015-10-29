Evan Kosowski

Scion Redesign

I had the incredible opportunity to work with the greatest team I could think of for the redesign of Scion.com at Huge. It took 9 months of my time and it was the most involved project that I have been a part of to date. It took the team as a whole 12 months from start to finished and it launched on it's original launch date. Not a day late.

