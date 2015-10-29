William Nghiem

Adventure time : Finn & Jake

William Nghiem
William Nghiem
  • Save
Adventure time : Finn & Jake australian illustrator imagination william nghiem visual artist sydney illustrator illustration illustrator design finn jake adventure time
Download color palette

This digital doodle came into existence during a adventure time marathon. I thought to myself hmm... what if finn + jake = dogman (batman).

William Nghiem
William Nghiem

More by William Nghiem

View profile
    • Like