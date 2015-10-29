The Gentleman

Pioneer TRM Tracker UI/UX

Pioneer TRM Tracker UI/UX
Minimalistic User Interface and User Experience design to simplify interaction with data for a Energy Harvesting Companies.

Working on full UX case study.

Posted on Oct 29, 2015
