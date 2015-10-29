Prathmesh Wadekar

Pink Elephant Logo

Prathmesh Wadekar
Prathmesh Wadekar
  • Save
Pink Elephant Logo monogram p elephant pink design logo minimal
Download color palette

Logo option for Mumbai based Animation & Design Studio.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2015
Prathmesh Wadekar
Prathmesh Wadekar

More by Prathmesh Wadekar

View profile
    • Like