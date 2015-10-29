Tim McCarthy

Bodega Series

Tim McCarthy
Tim McCarthy
  • Save
Bodega Series illustration
Download color palette

A series of illustrations where I recreate bodega signs I see on my bus ride to work.

Mission Grocery
2592 Mission Street

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2015
Tim McCarthy
Tim McCarthy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tim McCarthy

View profile
    • Like