CaveBitch

Flying owl

CaveBitch
CaveBitch
  • Save
Flying owl animation flat gif loop 2d minimalism after effects owl fly bird stroke
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Today I'll upload Flying owl
Illustration by Skang

Owl with Sound

Behance
Instagram

83c62e4fcae2b4e32e43d245a51a05c4
Rebound of
Owl
By Stan Aleyn
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2015
CaveBitch
CaveBitch

More by CaveBitch

View profile
    • Like