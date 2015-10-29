Ayashi

Cosmetic Mock-Up

Ayashi
Ayashi
  • Save
Cosmetic Mock-Up dyn package makeup liquid scene-generator mockup soap jar bottle beauty
Download color palette

Cosmetic Mock-Up features:
- 5 pre made psd scenes;
- Scene Generator;
- 20 HQ Items for Scene Generator;
- Easy and fast editing via Smart-Objects;
- Easy to cut out, all mask included;
- Separated shadows and reflections;
- Fully organizaed layers and folders;
- High resolution: 6000×3500px;
- Changeable background;
- Photorealistic result;
- Help file.

------------------------------------
DOWNLOAD DETAILS

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2015
Ayashi
Ayashi

More by Ayashi

View profile
    • Like