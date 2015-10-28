Jon Vieira

Lingerie App UI

Jon Vieira
Jon Vieira
Hire Me
  • Save
Lingerie App UI mobile sexy ui lingerie iphone
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble friends!

Here is the app I've been designing for an undisclosed client. This snapshot is for a quiz section that has the goal to suggest the ideal style to the user.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Jon Vieira
Jon Vieira
UX / UI / Motion Available for new projects ↴
Hire Me

More by Jon Vieira

View profile
    • Like