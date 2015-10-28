Andrew Embury

Cop drama drama

Cop drama drama rubber hose duik characters motion motion graphics anim animated animated gif animation 2d after effects
Had the killer opportunity to work with the fine folks over at @Identity Visuals recently and came away with this rad shot.

All the designs were done by none other than the killer @Nick Slater.

If you feel the sting of the law, press that 'L' for some cop lovin'.

