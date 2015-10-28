Andrej Radisic

Daily UI Day 11 Flash Message (Error/Success)

Daily UI Day 11 Flash Message (Error/Success) clean animation minimal ok save button success message flash dailui daily
A saving confirmation. I wanted to have a feeling of a subtle fluid inside the button, and it stirs up as it changes shape.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
