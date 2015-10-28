James Lucia

UI Element Challenge -- Day 098 Calorie Counter

James Lucia
James Lucia
  • Save
UI Element Challenge -- Day 098 Calorie Counter nutrition calculator nutrition calories calorie counter calorie fitness app fitness daily challenge ui design ui
Download color palette

Day 098 of the daily UI Element Challenge, a calorie counter/nutritional information app screen.

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 098 - Calories Calculator
By Paul Flavius Nechita
James Lucia
James Lucia

More by James Lucia

View profile
    • Like