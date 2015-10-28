🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤

Mummy

Mummy lettering character design mummy design halloween mirror hand drawn type typography green vector hand lettering
Almost Halloweeeeeen! Here's a mummy from my lettering project.

Tonight's piece from my 365 Days of Lettering project, which can be viewed at www.neworleansguy.tumblr.com or on instagram at www.instagram.com/jamesmichaelc.

