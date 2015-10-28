Brian Potstra

Design Lines - LFA v2

Brian Potstra
Brian Potstra
  • Save
Design Lines - LFA v2 sketching sketch design automotive cars lfa lexus
Download color palette

I'm re-visiting my Design Lines series of automotive drawing, adding colour and subtle shading to make them pop a bit more. I'm liking the outcome so far.

More to come!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Brian Potstra
Brian Potstra

More by Brian Potstra

View profile
    • Like