Festival ID

typography yellow paper arranquismo punk poster
Poster made for a festival in Buenos Aires, called Ratatá.

The concept of the Festival was very provocative and unique. It aimed to recover public space of the city and turn it into a scenario of enjoyment and action.

Check the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19900615/Ratata-Festival-Insurgente

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
