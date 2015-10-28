Lisa Taniguchi

Mmmm, Taiwanese Food

Mmmm, Taiwanese Food
A killed logomark for a new grab'n'go Taiwanese restaurant opening up. Was my favourite of the bunch. It'll now join the others in the logo graveyard.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
