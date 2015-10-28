Sprocket App Promo Cards 2016

Last year I made tags for a guerilla chain-star marketing project that did not deliver on the results. I ended up with 200-300 tags that I have been effectively giving out to bicycle riders at Bike Parties as reminders

I retooled the design to be specifically an App Promo card that I can hand to someone to remind them to download the app as well as encourage them to rate it in the app store.

I used app.qr-code-generator.com to make a QR code that will automatically detect the platform and open to my app page in the correct app store. If scanned with something non-AND/iOS it will open the web browser to sprocket.bike