Lutefisk Final

Lutefisk Final shirt norse norway fish viking
Wrapping up this Lutefisk shirt, and printing them this weekend for the Sons of Norway Circle City Lodge. Available now at http://www.yonderclothing.com/product/lutefisk-a-well-preserved-tradition

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
