Michael Campbell

You've got red on you

Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Hire Me
  • Save
You've got red on you zombie art halloween illustration pixel vector
Download color palette

My Pixelween series is almost done, only a few more days until Halloween and the final post. Tonight's post is from one of my favorite's... Shaun! Head over to my Instagram account (@m_campbell) for the full series.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Illustration / Design / Lettering & More.
Hire Me

More by Michael Campbell

View profile
    • Like