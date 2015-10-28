Day 22 - Technical Specifications

Hey there,

It's day 22, I can't even believe it... It's more than 3 weeks that I'm doing this daily designs. Sometimes it's easy, but sometimes I struggle with creating something especially when I have to do it at night. This was a tough one as well... TO be honest it's not really a "tech specs", but more like a product card.

Anyway, I hope you still like it, and see you tomorrow! ;)

Cheers,

Bence

You can follow me on:

Twitter | Instagram