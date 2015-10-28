Edgar García

Digital Work

Edgar García
Edgar García
  • Save
Digital Work digital banners ads work
Download color palette

Here's some of my digital work, including MS Homestays, a canadian agency which helps students and newcomers to find homestays during the time they spend in Montreal Canada. also a photograph of Cafe Combate, a well known Mexican Coffee brand which we attempted to export to Canada, and Chicken Shop Promotional material.

Check out my full Book here:
https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B3CpIKA6g8VPYzUxQVZJQ2pZZDQ&usp=sharing

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Edgar García
Edgar García

More by Edgar García

View profile
    • Like