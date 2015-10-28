Benek Lisefski

Mauri Oho Reports

Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
Hire Me
  • Save
Mauri Oho Reports new-zealand maori education teacher student chart graph interface app web
Download color palette

Designing a student reporting feature for an online curriculum builder and student learning activities app.

Follow me | Website | Behance | Pinterest | LinkedIn | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
UX/UI Design & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Benek Lisefski

View profile
    • Like