Day 023 - Wallet - My Expenses

Day 23 of the Paul Flavius Nechita's "Daily UI Elements for 100 days" project.

Your feedback is highly appreciated :)
See you tomorrow.

Rebound of
Day 023 - Wallet- My Expenses
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
