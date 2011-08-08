kellianderson

Neutral Milk Hotel

Neutral Milk Hotel
Anyone going to see Jeff Mangum play in the coming weeks? I worked with him on [what-is-intended-to-be] iconic shirts and posters for the merch table. If you go, consider buying some dry goods to cover your body + walls!

*awkward, decapitated dude-chests courtesy of american apparel's website

Posted on Aug 8, 2011
