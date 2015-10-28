Cory Duma

IV

Cory Duma
Cory Duma
Hire Me
  • Save
IV ux ui minimal series color shapes primitive design motion animation c4d
Download color palette

work in progress, :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Cory Duma
Cory Duma
★★★★☆
Hire Me

More by Cory Duma

View profile
    • Like