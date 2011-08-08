Logo design in process for Suikerdraakje (Sugar dragon). I've used the typeface Kevlar, but totally customized it. The letter 's' is totally different, so is the 'r', 'j' and 'k', just like I did for the Jolena logo. Both logos and websites belong to each other, hence the same look & feel. The only thing left for me to do is draw the most cute dragon that would serve as icon to make this logo complete, using the same kind of style I used for the bunny for Jolena.