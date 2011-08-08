Veerle Pieters

Sugar dragon

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Sugar dragon logo typography kevlar kevlar customized brown
Download color palette

Logo design in process for Suikerdraakje (Sugar dragon). I've used the typeface Kevlar, but totally customized it. The letter 's' is totally different, so is the 'r', 'j' and 'k', just like I did for the Jolena logo. Both logos and websites belong to each other, hence the same look & feel. The only thing left for me to do is draw the most cute dragon that would serve as icon to make this logo complete, using the same kind of style I used for the bunny for Jolena.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like