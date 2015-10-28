Kelsey Olson

008 Fitness Card

Kelsey Olson
Kelsey Olson
  • Save
008 Fitness Card app fitness card ui 008 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 008, fitness card start the day off with a managerie of yoga moods, eady-hard

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 008 - Fitness Card
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Kelsey Olson
Kelsey Olson

More by Kelsey Olson

View profile
    • Like