What if Dribbble joined with the NBA during the month of October in observation of Cancer Awareness, with a Dribbble Basketball Team. This was a personal project for me because I lost my mother to cancer August 10th, 2014 and I wanted to do my part in spreading awareness about cancer.

See the full branding here https://www.behance.net/gallery/30730219/Dribbble-Basketball-Team

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
