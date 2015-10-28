Mark Moore

Jen

Mark Moore
Mark Moore
Jen 3d modeling low poly character game pose blender modeling female 3d
Jen 3d modeling low poly character game pose blender modeling female 3d
Jen 3d modeling low poly character game pose blender modeling female 3d
  1. mmd-dribbble-19.png
  2. mmd-jen-1.png
  3. mmd-jen-2.png

I mess around with 3D from time to time. I have about 5 or 6 ideas for games and never really see them through, but I have been working on this character recently and want to get it working in unity 5. Just for fun for now :)

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Mark Moore
Mark Moore
Illustrator & Designer
More by Mark Moore

