Julia Vedenyapina

Thank you!

Julia Vedenyapina
Julia Vedenyapina
  • Save
Thank you! interface gif prototype animated ux ui
Download color palette

This is my first shot on Dribble! Thanks for the invitation, Oleg!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Julia Vedenyapina
Julia Vedenyapina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Julia Vedenyapina

View profile
    • Like