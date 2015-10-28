Maurits.G

Hello, dribbble!

Hello, dribbble! bubble chat pink bounce ball motion design debut logo car bus vw 2d
Hello, dribbbler's! Now I'm here and looking forward for a cool new future! Thanks @paul b. for the invitation. My first shot shows a classic bus, which I made in Illustrator and animated it in After Effects. Hope for a long travel with you guys. Hit the L button if you appreciate it!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
