Kirby Building Systems | logo concept

Kirby Building Systems | logo concept buildings branding logo
This is my early "throwback" work that I did over a year ago. It was one of a few logo concepts for Kirby Building Systems. I worked with @david mcmath on this project.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
